The Murcia City Council, through the Social Services Area of ​​the Department of Social Rights and Family, authorized the payment of an item of 245,000 euros destined to pay for social benefits from which 307 needy families of the municipality will benefit. This measure is part of the extraordinary financing line enabled by the Government Team on the occasion of the coronavirus pandemic to provide support to the most vulnerable groups and from which nearly 3,000 Murcian families have already benefited, according to municipal sources in a statement.

In addition, the granting of this type of urgent and extraordinary aid is included in the articles of the Economic and Social Reactivation Plan aimed at dealing with the consequences of Covid-19. In this way, since the beginning of the pandemic they have received municipal financial aid more than 3,000 families and the Consistory has destined for this concept almost 2.3 million.

The 245,000 euros currently authorized received the approval of the Local Government Board at its meeting held last Friday, January 29. In the granting of these grants, the team of the Social Services of the City Council and the network that form the more than 40 social work units that cover the entire municipality.

In this regard, the Councilor for Social Rights, Pilar Torres, stressed that she has “the conviction that the true level of a politician is measured by his commitment to the most vulnerable. In the Social Services Area we only talk about people. I want to thank my department team for the invaluable work they have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic. They show daily their unwavering commitment to those most in need. “

The mayor Torres also pointed out that “our objective is to alleviate the serious consequences that the social and health crisis generated by the expansion of Covid-19 is causing among the most vulnerable groups in our municipality. This line of aid seeks to offer them financial support to help them have access to basic goods for their day to day.

These grants are intended to cover food, cleaning and grooming needs of the most disadvantaged groups. The amount received by the beneficiaries is 430.27 euros for one person; from 645.41 for two; of 787.39 euros for three; of 929.38 euros for four; and 1,071.37 euros for five or more members.

The City Council has approved funds worth more than 2.5 million to pay for these extraordinary aid. In this way, to the 245,000 euros approved at the Governing Board held on January 29, another previous item is added, endowed with 800,000 euros, which the Governing Team approved at the Governing Board held on November 13, 2020 Similarly, the City Council gave the green light to an extraordinary financing line of 1 million euros on September 11 and 500,000 euros on April 17.

Exceptional and urgent aid



These grants are exceptional and urgent and the beneficiaries are left exempted from the obligation to be up to date with the fulfillment of their tax obligations and with Social Security. The grants in question are processed ex officio or at the request of the interested parties in all those cases in which compliance with the requirements stipulated by the Social Rights technicians is proven.

The beneficiaries do not need the official notification, but they access the aid through a direct deposit to account. The City Council plans to approve more aid of this type in the future if the effects generated by the socio-health crisis caused by the expansion of Covid-19 do not subside.