The

Murcia City Council organized more than 400 activities to develop during the months of July and August in neighborhoods and districts of the municipality with which it is intended that “this year, finally, Murcia is not closed for holidays,” said the Councilor for Culture and Tourism, Pedro García Rex, during the presentation. Cycle programming ‘

In Summer Mode ‘, it includes cinema, music, varied workshops, exhibitions, sports…, and four councils participated in its preparation: Tourism, Education, Neighborhoods and Pedanías and Youth and Equality.

The offer will take place over 34 days,

22 of which will be held in the districts. “A great novelty compared to what has been programmed so far in summer, where there were barely 3 or 4 activities,” commented the mayor Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, who stressed that “they will go to the populations regardless of their political color, not as the PP did in 2019, when there was no activity in the socialists ».

The open-air cinema will come from the hand of Ecoembes to Los Ramos, El Palmar, Barriomar, Javalí Nuevo and La Raya, as explained by the Councilor for Street Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso,

the neighbors will only have to bring a container to recycle in the yellow container to be able to see the film. This Department is also organizing for July 15 a sustainable fashion show on the esplanade of the Sanctuary of La Fuensanta. “The objective is to enhance the knowledge of the circular economy and influence the importance of recycling,” he said.

The programming enhances the offer aimed at young people, said its manager, Teresa Franco, who stressed that it focuses on “that there is fun but with responsibility.” They will take place from Thursday to Sunday and, between the activities,

includes surfing, sailing and night hiking, as well as concerts by the groups participating in Crea Murcia. “Everything from the perspective of gender equality,” he said.

The mayor, José Antonio Serrano, stressed that the cycle was prepared for the enjoyment of all Murcians, “wherever they live” and that it has “enough attractions to attract visitors” from other neighboring towns and villages.

You can check the complete Murcia summer program on the web

enmodoverano.com .