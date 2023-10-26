Take refuge from the first cold winds of autumn with some good gazpachos in Los Chispos – not in Yecla, but in the center of Murcia – and continue feeding your body heat with some red wine from Jumilla. Try the winning chops from the prestigious national grill competition, from the Alcazar restaurant La Tropical, and finish with a ‘premium’ cocktail while the live music continues playing on the terrace. There are a multitude of options and possible combinations to fill the crowd at the Murcia Gastronomic Region, which celebrates its twelfth edition from November 3 to 6 in the annex of the Víctor Villegas Auditorium. But those responsible for feeding the stomach and the soul throughout the four days are the plethora of chefs from the Region of Murcia and many other places in Spain who gather at the fair to reveal their secrets and analyze new trends in the kitchen. In short, enjoy and learn, which are the two fundamental pillars on which the Murcia Gastronomic Region is built each year.

This was made clear this Thursday at the presentation of the congress, which was held at the Cabaña Buenavista estate with the presence of the Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa; the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta; Antonio Pitera, general director of LA VERDAD; Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, director of LA VERDAD, and Sergio Gallego, director of the Murcia Gastronomic Region, in addition to some participating Michelin star chefs. Minister Conesa assured that the congress is “very loved” and has “a demonstrable success” thanks to the gastronomy of this land, which has become “the second most demanded tourist product in the Region.” An event, in short, “that makes everyone happy.” For his part, the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, said that the congress has become “a mark of excellence for the Region of Murcia”, which means “looking for the best among the good.” The gastronomy that is concentrated from November 3 to 6 in the Víctor Villegas Auditorium, said Ballesta, is not “the daughter of a minor God in the world of culture, but represents the deep idiosyncrasy of a people, an aspect that reflects our way of being. “A way to relate and share.”

In his speech, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer recalled that the congress is “the most relevant gastronomic event in the Southeast, with more than 30,000 visitors on average in the last editions” and stressed that it is an event that “represents the entire regional hospitality industry.” For his part, Sergio Gallego announced some new features of this edition – such as the Community hamburger contest – and assured that this year’s focus is on “the Region of Murcia itself and the people of Murcia.”

The location chosen for the presentation is no coincidence, since the restaurant, which has two Michelin stars, is the flagship of regional haute cuisine. Of course, Pablo González is once again a fixture, once again, on the star line-up of this culinary festival. Our most awarded chef is accompanied in this edition by figures of the stature of Mario Sandoval, María José Martínez, Miguel Barrera, Juan Guillamón and María Gómez, among other renowned chefs from the national and regional scene. Pablo González said that “there is a before and after in regional gastronomy” after this fair, which is “a showcase in which everyone wants to be.”

This year’s congress will revolve around two axes: tradition and avant-garde. Or, rather, in the fusion of both concepts as a guarantee of success, “focusing on the return to the product and simple and tasty preparations, without losing sight of the evolution and the most advanced techniques,” said Gallego. A meeting point between the public, the region’s hospitality industry and renowned national chefs in a fair that multiplies the presence of participating wineries, bars and restaurants (45 companies in the sector) and expands renovated spaces.

More terrace



In fact, the exhibitors on Calle de las Tapas are custom made this year, so that the experience at this meeting point is even more pleasant, and the terrace changes location to offer more than a thousand square meters outdoors, including a ‘burger terrace’ for lovers of the quintessential North American sandwich. Likewise, the drinks and cocktails area will once again be located on that same terrace, although inside there will also be a space for ‘gin and tonic’. Among the new features, we must highlight a new business area, where entrepreneurs in the sector will be able to meet and learn first-hand about the chefs’ preparations before going out to the presentation area, with the aim of facilitating the connection between both parties. All this is complemented, once again, with a mini-gourmet kitchen space for children – and for parents’ relaxation – and a playroom service.

The workshops will be another of the points of interest in the Murcia Gastronomic Region. The Tasting Room will allow you to learn about the nuances of DO Bullas and Yecla wines, in addition to tasting sushi or Santoña anchovies. In the tent area of ​​the terrace, DO Jumilla wines will pair with Pablo González’s dishes, you can taste the best grilled ribs from La Tropical, cheeses from Murcia or tuna from Ricardo Fuentes, with a DJ performance. from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Murcia Gastronomic Region is an event organized by LA VERDAD with the sponsorship of the Region of Murcia under the brand ‘1001 Sabores’, the Murcia City Council, the Cartagena City Council, Cafés Salzillo, Estrella de Levante, ElPozo Alimentación and Swcheppes, with the collaboration of Grupo Marmo, Riscales Alimentación and DOP Jumilla, and with Panasa, Makro and La Finca Jiménez Barbero as official suppliers. Tickets are now available from three euros at offerplan.la Verdad.es.