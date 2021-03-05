Dozens of granas fans take advantage of the promotion of the azulón club to watch tomorrow’s game and also next week’s for 20 euros A group of Real Murcia fans, yesterday at Besoccer La Condomina, shows their tickets for tomorrow’s UCAM-Yeclano. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM SERGIO CONESA Friday, March 5, 2021, 03:50



If tomorrow afternoon they see fans wearing the Real Murcia shirt and scarf in the vicinity of the Besoccer La Condomina, it is not because the derby in the capital will be played this weekend. For the clash between azulones and granas, we will still have to wait one more day. Nor is it that paprika fans want to check