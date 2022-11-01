The Councilor for Culture, Pedro García Rex (4 from the left), during the presentation of the ‘Murcia Eterna’ conference. / Murcia City Council

The city of Murcia has a remarkable historical heritage. The different civilizations that passed through the capital of the Segura left an imprint on it that has resulted in numerous cultural, architectural and artistic remains. Currently, these vestiges have consolidated an important heritage that gives the city great value and causes it to be a place of welcome for tourists from within and outside the Region, interested in learning about the roots of its history.

With the aim of disseminating the history and heritage of the city, the Department of Culture of the Murcia City Council has organized the ‘Murcia Eterna’ communication and participation sessions, a program of five meetings, one each month until March, which, in In the words of the Councilor for Culture, Pedro García Rex, “they will mean, on the one hand, the opportunity to learn about the municipality’s major projects through a colloquium conference of specialists, and on the other, to establish a framework for dialogue with the tourism and cultural sectors and with citizenship through participatory roundtables».

The first of these meetings will take place tomorrow, November 3, starting at 10 am in the Artillery Barracks. In this case, the dialogue table will focus on the new cultural model of the city of Murcia as well as other European cultural models. Admission is free until full capacity, prior registration via email [email protected]

More information What

I Eternal Murcia Conference ‘New cultural model’.

Organize

Murcia City Council.

When

Tomorrow, November 3, from 10 am.

Where

Artillery Barracks.

Entry

Free, prior registration at [email protected]

The event will be inaugurated by Pedro García Rex and will be attended by the head of the Culture area of ​​LA VERDAD and author of the book of travel chronicles ‘Amaras América’, Manuel Madrid; the director of the Artillery Barracks, cultural manager and head of the Audiovisual and Digital Production area of ​​the Department of Culture, Jesús de la Peña, and the technician in charge of the Performing Arts area of ​​the consistory, of the Romea, TCM, and Bernal theaters and municipal auditoriums, Juan Pablo Soler.

After this meeting, the following conferences will deal with heritage, medieval Murcia, Murcia as a smart tourist destination and gastronomic Murcia. Murcia Eterna is the cultural and tourist strategy of the Department of Culture for the next 3 years. Along with these debate appointments, the council has developed free tourist routes that can be consulted at murciaeterna.es.

There are four routes available: the museum route, Rey Lobo, the Aljufía irrigation channel, the San Esteban site and the medieval wall. The website includes information on each of these tours, as well as dates and times of visits, duration of the activity and itinerary.

As Pedro García Rex pointed out, ‘Murcia Eterna’ seeks to value our heritage and spread it through these participatory activities in which citizens play a fundamental role”.