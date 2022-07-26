The red alert for extreme temperatures caused the Murcia City Council to activate yesterday, for the first time this summer, a special device with measures that included enabling the Palacio de los Deportes to accommodate fifty homeless people until today morning, when the weather warning is scheduled to end.

The municipal pavilion was prepared with tables and chairs to provide meals (a service managed by Cáritas), mattresses, cold rooms with drinks and food, and access to showers, explained the Councilor for Social Services, Paqui Pérez, with the aim of removing from the street the ‘homeless’ during the toughest hours of the alert, and even stay overnight if these users so decided.

The head of the Mobile Emergency Service and Social Care (Semas), José Morales, indicated that it was the first time this summer that this device had been launched (last year it was activated twice) and that, although normally whoever is in the street appreciates it, there are some who resist going to the enabled center. “In that case, since we know where he is, we serve him on the street and provide, among other things, water and hats,” he said. A tour of the streets that Civil Protection volunteers also carried out. In addition, the Semas troops informed people living in settlements of the possibility of going to the pavilion. A health professional was assigned to the Palacio de los Deportes to treat possible heat strokes or other types of illnesses caused or aggravated by high temperatures and dehydration. He also had an ambulance.

151 assists



Until yesterday, and since the temperatures began to rise, the Semas has attended to 151 ‘homeless’, who were provided with water and hats and given advice against the heat.

In addition, the municipal device had the collaboration of the Local Police and firefighters (who reinforced the service with twenty-one troops), and the areas of Health, Sports and Parks and Gardens. The workers of this last service left the streets at noon to finish the day in interior work.

The Department of Social Services enabled a computer tool, in collaboration with NGOs, which allows the ‘homeless’ to be located and to monitor them on a daily basis. It also activated the highest level of intervention in telecare and home help for the elderly and/or dependents with measures for the most vulnerable users, those over 80 who live alone and those who suffer an emergency due to the heat.