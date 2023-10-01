“Mom, I love you. I’m dying.” It is the audio message that a girl sent to her mother before she died in the fire that she in Murcia, Spain, caused at least 13 deaths. The fire started from a club and spread to two other adjacent discos in a commercial area. The audio was released by the girl’s father, who sent the message while smoke invaded the room.
Rescue workers have been working non-stop since dawn on October 1st, when requests for intervention arrived from the premises affected by the fire in the area of Murcia known as Las Atalayas. Most of the victims were in the La Fonda restaurant: the flames devastated the building, causing the collapse of the first floor. The firefighters worked until 8 in the morning to put out the flames: the interventions inside are particularly complex, because the structural damage endangers the stability of several rooms.
| A father reproduced in tears the audio of his wife saying goodbye during the fire in Murcia: “Mami, I love her, let’s die”.
pic.twitter.com/KwTZ1IWaer
— Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) October 1, 2023
#Murcia #disco #fire #audio #girl #Mum #die