Sample of various reconstructed face profiles. The individuals present very different profiles, in which the differences in the shape of the nose and chin stand out. / ASOME-UAB

More than 4,000 years ago, the Argaric settlements of La Almoloya and La Bastida, located in the municipalities of Pliego and Totana, were two of the centers of power in Europe. Located in a strategic location, for years they served as capitals in the prehistory of the country. But what were its inhabitants like? What was the face of these early Murcians who lived in the Bronze Age? Research by the Autonomous University of Barcelona has revealed the physical appearance of 40 of these individuals, following a verifiable specific procedure.

Joana Bruno, researcher at the Group of Social and Mediterranean Archaeoecology (Asome) of the Catalan university, archaeologist and master’s degree in scientific illustration, has carried out a facial reconstruction of these inhabitants, selected after a detailed osteological study of more than 250 skeletons recovered in well-preserved tombs. preserved from La Almoloya and La Bastida.

: Laser scan of one of the skulls from the La Almoloya archaeological site .. /



Asome-UAB



To carry out the study, Joana Bruno digitized the skulls using high-resolution 3D laser scanning. On the 3D models of the skulls, he added layers of muscle and other soft tissues, to establish the most probable appearance of the people to whom the skulls belonged, in a “complex exercise that uses forensic technique and data from the biological profile of these individuals. », Indicates the archaeologist. «The method starts from the biological characteristics of the individual (sex and age) and the measurements of each skull. Subsequently, regression equations are applied to these data to obtain the relative position of the facial features. Mean thickness values ​​of facial tissues in specific areas of the skull are also added to determine what their most likely appearance would be, “he adds.

“So far we have representations of the faces of 22 women, 16 men and two Argaric children, mostly from La Almoloya. It is the most extensive corpus of facial representations of a single prehistoric site to date and an unprecedented look at an important part of the community ”, highlights Cristina Rihuete.

Kinship relations in prehistory



Joana Bruno’s study, which is part of her doctoral thesis, is part of a multidisciplinary study that the Asome-UAB group is carrying out and that will be based on medical images and statistical techniques to investigate whether the argaric facial shape preserves evidence of kinship and lifestyle. The results of the quantitative comparisons between facial and cranial features will be joined with those of the next analysis of ancient DNA from the same sample to check the reliability of the facial approximation in relation to different degrees of inbreeding. “This could open a new way to tackle the reconstruction of kinship relationships in prehistoric societies, traditionally ‘invisible’ or hidden from archaeological research,” says Rafael Micó, also a researcher at Asome-UAB.

Tissue “filling” process in progress. /



Asome-UAB



Drawing on phenotypic insights from preliminary DNA analysis and on archaeological data generated by UAB fieldwork, Bruno is also working on the first artistic “portraits” of the Argarians. “The power of images for the public dissemination of archaeological knowledge is undeniable,” says the researcher, for whom “scientific research and artistic work do not have to be separate areas.”