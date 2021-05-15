Barely a week, after the end of the state of alarm, it took the platforms in defense of public services to take to the streets to claim their importance, especially as a protection barrier against exceptional situations such as that of a pandemic. And they do it, precisely, in the week in which the project of Budget of the Autonomous Community.

A) Yes, about 200 people, convened by form ‘Defend La Pública’, together with Necessary Healthcare and AMPAS Unidas, toured the Gran Vía de Murcia this Saturday not only demanding that «end the cuts» in Education and Public Health, but bet on a clear improvement in its financing. It is about a protest union “that has been working since August last year, because the public, in its different facets, belongs to everyone and that is why we must defend it together and with pride,” defended Judith Navarro, from United Teachers.

«The degradation of public services, after years of not betting on them, is gone, it has come to light now, when it is difficult to get a face-to-face appointment to go to the doctor or the children have not been able to go to school every day having That cost must be borne by the family, ”Navarro added, censuring the bet that is being made by the concerted. “In the FP it begins to be scandalous,” he emphasizes, denouncing how “Citizens are pushed to turn to the private sector” to meet your needs.

Along these lines, Manuel Lodeiro, from Necessary Sanitaries, regretted the weakening of the health system structure, “Allowed little, without generating an evident scandal in society”, and that has staggered before the arrival of a crisis like that of the Covid. “We need a new model, because there is no normality to return to, that primary care is the priority, that they take care of prevention and that they do not forget areas such as mental health,” added Lodeiro. “With these wickers, we have worked as best we could because it is not easy to get extraordinary resources such as more doctors, nurses or ICU beds when the general structure is supported by sticks and rods,” he concluded.

Along with the protest banners, which were joined by messages for a residency law and in defense of the Mar Menor, flags of the Region of Murcia, but also the rainbow, symbol of the LGTBi collective, because in the Family Day, the march wanted to claim that families are precisely the main users of public services and that there are many types of families, beyond the traditional one, regardless of roles, the existence of children or sexual preferences. Thus, from No Te Prives, its president, Jesús Costa, once again attacked against parental pin. “Indoctrination is to bring moral and religious values ​​to school, and not civic and coexistence values, and we are trying to make us see the opposite,” he defended

In the march there was outstanding representation of the regional left. María Marín, spokesperson in the Podemos Assembly, was present, noting that the Covid funds that arrive from Madrid, «are used to cover holes», while the budget spending structure is not changed and tweaks are attached to services such as school transport or dining rooms. The leader of Más Región, Óscar Urralburu, also appeared in the mobilization in his double facet of teacher and political leader, who claimed that, “10 years after 15-M, young people are still there, being ignored and without opportunities.”

Also a teacher, the head of the socialist representation was the mayor of Education in the Murcia City Council, Antonio Benito, who regretted that, «improperly, the Town Halls have had to take charge of the deficiencies in the educational centers, in front of to the obligations of the Autonomous Community. And the most surprising presence, given how little their training has historically been lavished on this type of march, was that of Juan José Molina, Cs deputy in the Assembly. Also a teacher by profession, he defended the need to articulate an adequate law on Early Care, fleeing from an imposed decree.