“‘Runa’ reveals the beauty of that fragile past, of which not much remains, to cling to life”, says Lali Ayguadé, choreographer, director and dancer of ‘Runa’, the dance show that this afternoon, at At 8:00 p.m., you can enjoy it at the Teatro Circo Murcia –tickets: 10, 12 and 15 euros–.

The proposal will take the viewer to a chaotic landscape, where “two humans investigate among the rubble, trying to reimagine, to feel again what once was, what they once were. Intuiting the past Innocent people who, now, turn those ruins into allies, into games to understand reality. An idea brought to the scene for which its creator won the Max Award for Performing Arts last Monday for Best Choreography and Best Female Dance Performer. In the male equivalent category, the finalist was Lisard Tranis, her partner on stage. “It is a pleasure to receive these two awards, that they recognize your work in dance is marvelous,” the Barcelona artist tells LA VERDAD days after the victory in Cádiz, the city that hosted the gala for the XXVI edition of the awards.

With ‘Runa’, Lali Ayguadé creates “a metaphor for the rune of memory, of what we remember and how sometimes we remember in our own way, memories modified by the mind”. About «the beauty of the fragile past» she returns «this story about a couple that is told through «the memories of one of them».

The event promoted by Asun Noales celebrates its twelfth edition until April 30 in Murcia, Elche and Alicante

All this told through a theatrical piece, since it has its own narration. «I have been working with the playwright, theater director, writer and actor Jordi Uriol for seven years and he helps us a lot. Everything is transmitted through the body”, says the choreographer of a show with changing costumes: “It was the first thing that came and it has helped us find qualities of movement”.

A proposal that premiered at the last edition of the Grec Festival in Barcelona and has passed through Berlin (Germany) and Rome (Italy), among other cities: «Each country has a way of looking at things and meeting different audiences is very nice and super interesting.”

The company, created in Barcelona in 2013, has developed works in different formats: its own creations both for theaters (‘Kokoro’, ‘iU an Mi’ and ‘Hidden’) and for street and unconventional spaces (‘Incógnito’, ‘De way to the other’ and ‘Underneath’).

This is the first show of the Abril en Danza festival in Murcia, an event promoted by Asun Noales, dancer, creator, teacher and director of the Otradanza company that celebrates its twelfth edition until April 30 and that this year Murcia adds to its regulars headquarters, Elche and Alicante.

mix of disciplines



As part of this proposal, ‘Hâmaïkà’, from Cía. Ceiling; a piece that values ​​”difference, gender and freedom” and that mixes fiction and reality seeking the magic and complicity of the spectator.

On the other hand, the Romea Theater in Murcia will host on Friday, April 28, ‘Yarín’, by Kukai Dantza, Jon Maya and Andrés Marín. A dance show that arises from the dialogue and encounter between different cultures, disciplines and artistic realities; an idea born from the union of the flamenco roots of Marín and the Basque dance of Maya, both awarded with the National Dance Award.

The A Pie de Calle cycle will also return this week with a show that is also part of the Abril en Danza festival. On Saturday, April 22, in the Plaza del Auditorio de La Alberca, the young company Humancía Dansa will present ‘Ego’, a contemporary dance piece that tries to appeal to the viewer and stir consciences and that talks about how we live as individuals and about the need that we have to stand out and feel important.