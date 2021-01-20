The Consistory will contract and distribute a common parcel model that encourages stores to integrate into collaborative delivery platforms A clerk at the Candelaria Hogar store, in the Vistalegre neighborhood, prepares a home delivery, using a neutral box without labeling with several stickers. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM PEDRO NAVARRO Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 02:45



«In the end, in the package you send there is part of the image of your product; therefore, in a sector as heterogeneous as ours, it is always good to take care of this aspect, unify criteria and create your own identity ”. This is how Santiago Vera, president of the Murcia Commercial Area Federation (Femuac), explains the objective that one of the latest