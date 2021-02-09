The Murcia City Council will carry out a tracking and detection of traces of Covid-19 in municipal buildings and infrastructures that present a greater influx of people such as study rooms, food supply centers or qualification centers. Precisely the study rooms will be the first facilities analyzed for traces of coronavirus, according to municipal sources in a statement.

In a first phase, the new Covid-19 detection and tracking system will be carried out in the study rooms. Subsequently, samples will be taken in the supply squares of the municipality, as well as in libraries and conciliation centers. The device will also be extended to auditoriums, cultural centers and theaters, when they begin to reopen.

Special emphasis on critical points



The new municipal device will take samples on the surfaces of common areas, emphasizing the most critical points and those susceptible to having been contaminated, such as handrails, railings, taps, telephones, doorknobs and cabinets, etc. For this, specific swabs will be used that will detect the presence or not of the Covid-19 virus, through PCR tests.

The entire sampling and analysis system will be carried out by the Sanitary Laboratory, a benchmark center in the analysis of water, food and surfaces in the Levante and Andalusia area, which will determine if said sample is free of contamination.

The protocol to be carried out will be carried out under all the specifications indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is part of the analytical procedure carried out using the RT-PCR technique, from the purified RNA extract obtained from the samples. The sampling will be carried out by trained personnel, with personal protection material – using double gloves, FFP2 or FFP3 masks, safety glasses or face shield, waterproof gown, hats … -.

Four systems to combat Covid



The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, together with the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Youth, Rebeca Pérez, and the mayor of Urban Agenda and Open Government, Mercedes Bernabé, presented the special device for the analysis and detection of traces of Covid-19 to be carried out in public buildings with the greatest influx of people, in order to guarantee the safety of users and workers of these centers and municipal offices.

In this sense, José Ballesta, highlighted that “Murcia is fighting the coronavirus with four tracking and detection fronts: analysis of traces of Covid-19 in the municipality’s containers; sewage tracking, with the collection of samples in the sewerage network in the neighborhoods and districts most affected by the pandemic; analysis for the detection of traces of Covid-19 in the tram Murcia, which have already confirmed the safety of this means of public transport, and analysis of the surfaces of the public spaces with the greatest influx, the system that we present today.

During the event, held in the Ronda Sur Study Room, a demonstration of the latest system launched was carried out, which was promoted by the Murcia City Council together with the company Actúa Servicios y Medio Ambiente.

Open study rooms in Murcia South Round: 72 people. Farmhouses: 18 people. Beniaján: 28 people. Boxes: 9 people. Pains: 24 people. Corner of Seca: 18 people. Sangonera la Seca: 18 people. Sangonera la Verde: 15 people. Torreagüera: 17 people. Zeneta: 12 persons.

Evaluate the effectiveness of cleaning and disinfection devices



It should be noted that this new system will also make it possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the cleaning and disinfection procedures that are being carried out in the municipality, among which are the numerous actions that the City Council has carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, such as the following actions: Continuous disinfection in food markets during public opening hours; cleaning extension during performances in theaters and auditoriums; immediate and exhaustive disinfection with ozone after a positive case is detected in the facilities; cleaning reinforcement in study rooms, libraries, day centers, offices and police stations; collaboration in the cleaning of the Caritas Diocesana food distribution center. To this device is added the one that is being developed for the sanitation and disinfection in the streets and urban furniture of Murcia and its districts.