The Governing Board of the Murcia City Council approved this Friday, at the proposal of the Department of Mobility, to complete up to 60% the 30% bonus on public transport that the Spanish Government has in place until the end of next June. A measure that will be launched on January 8, at the end of the free bus and tram campaign that began on December 1.

The head of this department, José Francisco Muñoz, explained that retirees and members of special large families (four or more children) will continue to travel for free. In the case of district buses, for users of the general voucher, the price will be 0.46 euros per trip, while students with the tricolor card will pay 0.34 euros per trip; large families, 0.20 euros.

With the general voucher for urban buses, the 'coloraos', the trip will cost 0.28 euros and 0.20 euros will be for students and large families. Traveling by tram, with the general voucher, will cost 0.28 euros per trip. For students and large families with a tricolor card, the trip will be 0.20 euros.

New artificial grass



The Board also agreed that the Department of Sports allocate 1.5 million to renew the grass on the soccer fields of Cabezo de Torres, La Alberca, Beniaján, Rincón de Seca, Puente Tocinos and El Ranero. The work will be carried out in phases, starting in February at the Cabezo de Torres, Beniaján and Rincón de Seca facilities. In April it will be the turn of Puente Tocinos, while in La Alberca and El Ranero it is scheduled for May, once the competition of the clubs that play at home on these fields ends.

The vice mayor and spokesperson for the municipal executive, Rebeca Pérez, explained that, while the works last, the teams that compete in those fields will be relocated to other facilities “so that the continuity of their sporting activity is guaranteed.” And she stressed that, with these works, the EU requirement to eliminate rubber as a substrate in artificial grass fields before 2028 is met.