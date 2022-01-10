The Parks and Gardens Service of the Murcia City Council will remove this Tuesday two ficus from the Plaza Fundadora Santa María Josefa in Barrio del Carmen due to a high risk of falling, after one collapsed this Monday in the same area due to strong gusts of wind, as reported by municipal sources in a statement.

As determined by municipal technicians, these trees lack a root system commensurate with their dimensions. This poor root development is due to the low volume of existing soil and its poor quality, since it is filled with rubble, which has prevented the growth of its roots and, therefore, its correct grip. These ficus will be replaced by ‘Bauhinias variegatas’, trees of smaller size and more in keeping with the existing space.

The councilor for Pedanías and Neighborhoods, Human Resources and Urban Development, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, explained that “the first thing is the safety of Murcians and these specimens, according to the technical report, have a high risk of falling, as happened this Monday by the morning”.