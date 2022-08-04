Second meeting of the technical committee of the financial recovery and energy efficiency plan. / carm

Councilors Mario Gómez, Enrique Lorca, Andrés Guerrero and Antonio Benito, accompanied by municipal technicians from the Local Agency for Energy, Industrial Services, General Services and Economic Management, participated this morning in the second meeting of the Technical Board of the financial recovery plan and energy efficiency in order to study the implementation of measures that allow the reduction of the expenses of the City Council and the saving of energy and water in municipal facilities.

In this way, the Murcia City Council will develop a plan that will include different actions to streamline and organize municipal services and supplies that will save at least 250,000 euros per year.

Development Councilor Mario Gómez indicated that “in a crisis situation, common decisions must be made to help achieve the set objective. The measures that we are going to carry out will be aimed at raising awareness and changing the habits of use, construction and energy consumption.

For his part, the mayor of Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca, explained that “in this way we want to avoid superfluous and unnecessary expenses that have a negative impact on municipal accounts.”

The Councilor for Urban Planning and Ecological Transition, Andrés Guerrero, emphasized that “this plan will allow us to continue developing actions to mitigate climate change and avoid polluting emissions, working in this way to make the municipality more sustainable and habitable.”

To do this, the reports on water, diesel and electricity consumption segregated by municipal buildings were studied to establish specific actions to optimize their use and reduce consumption.

Among the measures that are being studied and that will be agreed with the different social agents, which will be convened shortly, are the following:

municipal buildings



– Measures that maintain an optimum level of occupancy of the buildings: grouping of the personnel of the same service, adequate opening and closing hours and adaptation of activities to them, both aimed at citizens and public employees and service concessionaire companies ( cleaning and maintenance among others).

– Awareness campaign for municipal officials, extended to educational centers, centers for the elderly, women’s centers, youth centers…

– Installation of systems that indicate temperature and humidity in municipal buildings.

– Reorganization of schedules and optimization of shifts of cleaning services.

– Appointment of an Energy Delegation in each of the municipal buildings, which will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the established rationalization and organization measures.

– Application for municipal car sharing.

energy systems



– In LED installations with telematic control of public lighting, the operating flow will be reduced from 100% of its power to 60% in the first hours and from 60% to 30% after midnight.

– Reduction of 33% of light points in corridors and offices of municipal buildings, always guaranteeing lighting conditions to guarantee health and safety conditions in work centers.

– Turn off the lighting of public buildings from 10 p.m., which are unoccupied at this time.

– Reduction in the number of lifts in use, provided there are several and accessibility is guaranteed.

– Rationalization of air conditioning in municipal buildings: heating temperature between 19 and 21 degrees and cooling between 26 and 27 degrees. A variation of 1ºC of the temperature supposes a saving/expenditure of around 7% of the consumption in air conditioning. Likewise, in municipal public buildings where telemanagement is available, the air conditioning will be adapted according to the temperature gradient emitted by Aemet, establishing a limit temperature and guaranteeing an optimum comfort temperature.

– Rationalization of the switch-on and switch-off schedules for air conditioning, ventilation, domestic hot water, lighting, irrigation, fountains and office equipment, as well as the rest of the energy-consuming equipment, so as to minimize their energy use.

– Photovoltaic installations for self-consumption in municipal buildings where feasible and solar thermal installations to support the preparation of DHW and hot water heating systems.

– Preparation of a sustainable public contracting plan to favor the acquisition and purchase of high-efficiency energy-consuming equipment.

– Elimination of electric hand dryers.

Water



– Pressure reduction and telematic control of consumption and breakdowns in public buildings, parks and gardens, libraries, youth centers…

– Reduction of the volume of water in the cisterns.

– Adjust the operation of services such as irrigation of gardens, water treatment and purification equipment, to the off-peak periods of electricity pricing.

Due to the large volume of sports facilities and their significant consumption, meetings will be held with technicians from the Sports Service to establish the appropriate measures to reduce consumption in these buildings.