To say that traffic in the city of Murcia has become complicated since the mobility works began is not only obvious, but practically a euphemism. In fact, the initial plan of the socialist municipal government passed, because this situation would discourage vehicles from entering the urban area, in exchange for the implementation of alternative measures, in terms of public transport and parking, on which the new executive is working. by José Ballesta, but which still do not materialize.

Also included in this roadmap was the application of measures to modernize traffic management, to try to improve its fluidity and reduce traffic jams through the use of new technologies. In this case, these measures have already begun to be implemented with the execution of the contract tendered in this regard, with a cost of 7.2 million euros and which is financed by European funds, and which was awarded just over a year ago. .

Thus, after a first phase of preparation, the 854 cameras have already begun to be installed, with their corresponding video sensors, included in the project, which seek to “reduce traffic jams and emissions into the atmosphere,” as explained this Thursday by the councilor of Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz, accompanied by the mayor of Urban Development and Smart City, José Guillén. This announcement was made, precisely, at one of the intersections that already have these new devices, that of Pío Baroja and San Juan de la Cruz avenues, in the Murcian barre de Infante Don Juan Manuel.

In fact, it has been decided to start the installation at this point, as well as in the Monte Carmelo area, thus one of the points where the construction works of the new bus and bike lanes are completely completed. From there it will be extended to various areas, including the city and the first ring of districts, including 543 intersections, to complete the entire placement of these devices before the end of the year.

In total, some 54 new cameras are already visible on traffic lights and independent staffs, which are added to the 300 already existing as a result of previous deployments. Another of the points to which the deployment of the system will soon take place will be Carmen, since, once the area between the Old Bridge and the Carmen church has been paved, the data collected will be used to make the final decision regarding traffic configuration.

«The advance of intelligent systems for traffic management will give us digitized and real-time information capable of generating alerts when queues, congestion, anomalies in speeds or street incidents are detected, being able to adopt immediate measures at that time such as traffic light regularization. , generation of green waves or reorganization of traffic circulation through police participation, gaining fluidity and improving coexistence between the different modes of transport,” Muñoz stressed.

For his part, Guillén, responsible for the Smart City area, recalled that all this information will be managed through the CEUS room (Single Monitoring Center or what is known as the ‘brain of the city), a basic infrastructure that has been developed since year 2016, and to which an attempt has been made to provide content and functions in recent years. Thus, thanks to this, the information generated will be accessible to the 119 municipal services, which will be able to use it in what concerns their areas of responsibility.

It has not been clarified, however, whether citizens will be able to have access to said data through an application or web environment, when making decisions regarding their daily routes, in order to save time and avoid traffic jams. The councilors did make it clear that the data collected will not be used, in any case, for the imposition of sanctions, in the event that these cameras detect traffic violations, such as, for example, the invasion of bus and bike lanes.