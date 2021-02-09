The health crisis has brought down the celebration of the main events of the Spring Festival of the city of Murcia in 2021. According to statements to Europa Press, the president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, has confirmed that ” official, mass events such as Bando de la Huerta and the Burial of the Sardina will be suspended. The announcement will be made by the Murcia City Council, according to the representative of the clubs, “shortly” after the meeting held this Tuesday between all the entities participating in the festive program of the city of Murcia.

The pandemic situation has led to this decision being taken “it is not appropriate to carry out acts that bring together a large number of people.” However, Hernández pointed out that “we are working on a ‘plan B’ where there are certain activities where we can control the capacity.”

Some of these acts or activities would be related to “traditional music concerts in the auditorium of the Parque de Fofó, exhibitions in the street that remind us that we are in the Spring Festival” in short, something that “makes us remember that we are in an orchard spring »Has pointed out the president of the Peñas Huertanas.

However, all these initiatives “are conditioned to the evolution of the health situation.” All this planning and all these events “will be reviewed in mid-March, a month before the festive dates, to see if they can be carried out or not.”

Other acts that, surely, will not be affected are those that are carried out telematically among them “there will be activities on Huerta gastronomy, clothing or how to dress the different types of Huerta costume.” “We also want there to be different elements in the city that tell us that we are in the Huerta spring,” said Hernández, who pointed out that “our intention is to keep the flame burning and not get caught like last year.” Finally, it is most likely that the Murcia City Council will keep April 6 (Bando de la Huerta Day) as a holiday for all purposes.

Aid to the peñas huertanas



With this suspension it will be the second time that the different garden clubs will not be able to ‘plant’ their barracks. The installation of these venues where traditional gastronomy is served represents about “80 percent of the income” of these groups and with which they manage to ‘survive’ throughout the year.

In this sense, Juan Pablo Hernández has expressed “the willingness of the Murcia City Council to help the different peñas huerta.” The representative of these groups has communicated that these grants “are intended so that no peña huertana closes definitively.”