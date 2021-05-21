The Murcia City Council, through the Department of Economic Management and Citizen Security, announced this Friday that will intensify the special security device in the surroundings of the Zig Zag leisure center during the nights of this Friday and Saturday.

In this way, a total of 10 agents will permanently monitor the surroundings of this establishment, of which four will be motorized in order to be able to act on the surrounding streets quickly and efficiently. The National Police will support this device whenever necessary.

The Councilor for Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca, met this Thursday with residents of the area to collect their needs. “The meeting was very cordial and among the topics we highlight that last Saturday the problem already diminished as recognized by the neighbors themselves.”

It must be remembered that the council already increased the device launched in this area on March 15 and that now, for the second time, it is being expanded again in order to guarantee security in this leisure center.

1,844 interventions and complaints in a month



From March 11 to May 16, the Local Police has carried out a total of 1,844 interventions and complaints in the Zig Zag, of which 533 were interventions, 1,140 complaints for violations of the Covid regulations and 171 complaints for other administrative violations.

Among the performances stands out the arrest of 8 people, 263 complaints for not wearing a mask on public roads, 180 for breaching the curfew, 154 for exceeding the maximum meeting limit, 20 to 24-hour premises for breaching closing hours and selling alcoholic beverages to minors and 43 for consumption of alcohol on public roads.