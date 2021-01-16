The Department of Urban Development and Modernization of the Administration led by José Guillén, is carrying out the Plan of improvement of medians and roundabouts in Murcia, which aims to rehabilitate these spaces to offer greater visibility to drivers and pedestrians, as well as to beautify the urban environment.

Within this framework, improvement works are being carried out in the North Coast median. Among the performances, the remodeling of flowerbeds, the renewal of plant elements with new species, in addition to modernization of the irrigation system.

José Guillén explained that “we continue working in our green spaces, always prioritizing the improvement of the environment and road safety, also betting on urban landscape quality”

Irrigation system renovation



Among the elements that are being renewed in this median stand out the new shrubby plants, covering more than 1,300 m2. These native and highly rustic species are better adapted to environmental conditions and require less water.

The irrigation system has also been modernized, allowing for 1,000 new drippers, as well as various valves and elements to control it, such as programmers that work with solar panels.

In this way, irrigation has been automated to make efficient use of water, measuring the water need in each area. Irrigation is carried out at night, to improve evapotranspiration that makes the plant increase its vitality and better absorb the water it needs, saving costs and resources.

Likewise, the substrate has been enriched with organic matter and the ground coverings that have been lost due to atmospheric phenomena such as rain have been renewed.

This medium now has a natural decorative aggregate like pine bark that increases the aesthetic value and reduces the appearance of spontaneously growing grasses, and consequently, the use of phytosanitary chemicals. Specifically, 200 m2 of pine bark and anti-growth mesh for unwanted herbs have been incorporated.

Increase in urban biodiversity and environmental benefits



This Improvement Plan also takes into account the biodiversity of the environment, incorporating new elements to protect urban fauna, such as nest boxes, drinkers and insect hotels, in order to protect the most common species from negative stimuli. such as noise pollution from road traffic or atmospheric conditions, such as rain or low temperatures.

The improvement of environmental quality is a reality thanks to these remodeling, since the emission of oxygen into the environment is increased and polluting gases are captured, as well as environmental dust. Plant elements act as natural regulators of environmental conditions.