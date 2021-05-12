Murcia City Council will launch the investigation commission on vaccination in the municipality of Murcia from next week, as agreed on Wednesday at the Board of Spokespersons. Among other issues, the operation of the plenary sessions and the composition of the administrative councils of municipal companies were also discussed.

The aforementioned commission aims to clarify all doubts arising in the management of vaccines against coronavirus and investigate possible irregularities and failures of the protocol. This new body will be chaired by the councilor for Health and Modernization of the Administration, Esther Nevado, and composed of a councilor from each of the municipal political groups. In this way, the mandate of the Plenary is fulfilled in which all the groups voted in favor last January.

On the other hand, the mayor asked the municipal spokespersons “the maximum respect and exemplary behavior among the councilors during the plenary sessions. I am not an authoritarian person but I will not accept any lack of respect between colleagues in the municipal plenary sessions. Murcians are watching us and their representatives cannot give shows like those experienced in plenary sessions lately or give a negative image but we have to reflect cordiality, understanding, harmony and the desire to solve their problems because that is what they are looking for in politicians ».

In this sense, it was agreed that in the event of personal allusions, 30 seconds will be given to the councilor who has received them so that he can refute them. In addition, the composition of the administrative councils of the municipal companies –Emuasa, Urbamusa and Mercamurcia-, which are chaired by the mayor, was approved.