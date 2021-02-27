The Murcia City Council, through the Mobile Emergency Service and Social Care (SEMAS), dependent on the Department of Social Rights and Family, directed by the mayor Pilar Torres, has attended to 84 homeless this winter as part of the development of the Cold Operation, a special service that the Murcian Consistory has when temperatures in the municipality drop below 6 degrees and that has been active for the last three months. Since the start-up of this device, a total of 71 men and 13 women.

Those treated in the last week have been nine men and one woman. Four of them are Moroccan, two Spanish and Ukrainian, and one Belgian and Romanian. SEMAS technicians distributed food, hot drinks, blankets and sleeping bags to them. The areas visited were the Carmen neighborhood, the Floridablanca Garden, Gran Vía, the Salitre Garden, Abenarabi Avenue, the San Juan neighborhood and the vicinity of the Plaza de Toros.

The Councilor for Social Rights, Pilar Torres, explained that “this service is developed by establishing personal contact, studying the particular situation of each person and creating a link that facilitates the process of intervention and social inclusion of these people who live in a situation of exclusion”.

The components of this special device are on permanent alert, but when the temperature drops below 6 degrees the output becomes more exhaustive, providing a service of information, attention, accompaniment and delivery of hot drinks, food, sleeping bags or blankets to care for homeless people who are in extreme situations, trying to promote their social integration.

In streets, gardens and orchard areas



The SEMAS goes through the streets, gardens, ATMs and garden areas of the municipality, providing help to the people who sleep on public roads and they need it.

Depending on the specific circumstances of each person, different resources are also offered, such as transfer to the Fundación Patronato Jesús Abandonado center or the Fundación RAIS, other accommodation, or hospital centers, if necessary, in addition to carrying out a tracing.

The Mobile Emergency and Social Care Service, made up of social workers from the City Council and Local Police officers, depends on the Department of Social and Family Rights, led by Pilar Torres.