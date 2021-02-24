The Councilor for Employment, Economic Promotion and Tourism of the Murcia City Council, Pedro García Rex, held a meeting with representatives of the sector this Wednesday afternoon to finalize the Murcia 2021 Tourism Action Planmunicipal sources reported in a statement.

The framework document contemplates the main strategic axes and actions with which Murcia aspires to consolidate, at the national level, as reference destination for its safe and sustainable tourism model, and achieve greater national and international projection as an urban, cultural, nature and gastronomic destination.

In this sense, the responsible holder pointed out that the purpose for this is to fully support companies in the sector, so hard hit by the crisis. «This firm commitment is materialized in the Increase in more than 30% the budget for Tourism», Informed the mayor García Rex. To do this, the Department designed this action plan that contains four main strategic lines: the management and competitiveness of Murcia as a tourist destination, the enhancement of resources and development of tourism products and their promotion and marketing.

Among the main lines of action proposed by the Department are the commitment to complete the transformation process of Murcia as a smart tourist destination, the support to companies in the sector by recovering congress tourism to consolidate the congress industry in Murcia and the reinforcement of the program ‘Date Murcia!’ with more experiential packages that allow visitors and tourists to meet and enjoy the wide tourist offer of the municipality.

The tourism promotion and marketing Murcia’s image as a tourist destination will be another of the pillars. For this, the brand and its ‘branding’ were updated to give it personality and differentiate it from other destinations to increase its competitiveness. Likewise, shortly, a new more attractive and usable Murcia tourism website will be presented, which will become a point of reference to know the tourist offer of the municipality.

Local authority and destination security



Work is also being done on the creation of a Local Public Business Entity that assumes the global management of the tourist destination. Likewise, Tourist Quality will continue to bet on destination security through the security badge against Covid-19. Murcia is the second national destination with the largest number of companies and establishments with this special certification.

The Department is also working on a comprehensive plan for universal tourist accessibility to move towards inclusive and accessible tourism. In terms of tourism sustainability, it is going to bet on developing a set of measures that contributes to environmental improvement, conservation of resources and their economic use, as well as the preservation of urban and natural landscapes, especially those of the garden of Murcia and the natural areas of the El Valle-Sierra de Carrascoy Natural Park.

With respect to gastronomic tourism, beyond the project ‘Murcia Capital of Spanish Gastronomy’, it is going to bet on gastronomy to value the quality of the local product and position the municipality of Murcia as a gastronomic tourist destination.