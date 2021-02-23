The Board of Spokespersons of the Murcia City Council has addressed this Tuesday the decree for gradual de-escalation, following the recommendations of the Covid Monitoring Committee. For now the Consistory maintains the 38 restrictions established on January 15, with the following exceptions: theaters and auditoriums, tourist information services and visitor centers and libraries. Physical activity will resume based on Community guidelines.

Even so, from the Murcia City Council they have declared to face this de-escalation with “Extreme caution”, as reported by municipal sources in a statement. In addition to the restrictions that it will maintain and the exceptions, the City Council has decided to continue with the reinforcement of the tram to the University of Murcia (UMU), beyond the examination period to facilitate safe public transportation for students.

For the first time, the municipality of Murcia is below the regional average of incidence, both in the period of 14 and in the seven-day period: 145.4 compared to 146.3 for 14 days and 51 compared to 55.8 a 7 days.

In this sense, the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, stressed that «It is necessary to maintain caution and exercise extreme caution, maintaining the complementary instructions contained in the Decree of January 15, except for specific exceptions.

It should be remembered that the decree of January 15 adopted complementary measures in order to maintain coherence with national and regional regulations, proposed by the Covid Monitoring Committee of the City Council in the field of municipal powers and following the obligations and recommendations that establish the previous Orders of the Ministry of Health. In this context, the new decree addressed this Tuesday by the Board of Spokespersons will be taken to the municipal plenary session and will be reported on at the next Governing Board.

Reopening



The Murcia City Council will lift the suspension or postponement restrictions on performances and rehearsals in theaters and auditoriums, public spaces that will begin to reopen following all the measures indicated by the health authorities.

The application of the new decree will also mean the reopening of tourist information services and visitor centers dependent on the Department of Tourism, as well as the restart of tourist routes and visits. In addition, physical activity will resume gradually and progressively – under the provisions of article 6 of the Order of February 16 of the Ministry of Health.

With regard to libraries, which take up consultation in the room, the branches and the hours with which they open to the public are as follows: Rio Segura library, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Cabezo de Torres, Pelagio Ferrer, La Alberca, El Carmen, Espinardo, José Saramago, Santiago el Mayor, Puente Tocinos and Beniaján libraries, from Monday to Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Monday to Friday, from 4:30 p.m. 20.30 hours.

For their part, the libraries of San Basilio, El Raal, El Puntal, Guadalupe, Javalí Nuevo and Cronista Antonio Botías will open from Monday to Friday, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Finally, the Saavedra Fajardo library, from Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the City Council will also maintain the reinforcement of the tram to the UMU beyond the examination period to facilitate safe public transport for students.

Telecommuting



Among the complementary measures adopted previously and that the new decree will maintain, adapting them to the very high alert level, the following stand out: The bubble groups of Firefighters, Local Police, Social Services and Recruitment continue, as well as in the rest of the departments when the heads of service consider it. The plenary sessions of the Municipal Boards will be held electronically. The Consistory maintains the implementation and telework tools.

The City Council continues intensifying the cleaning and disinfection device that acts throughout the municipal term to contain the expansion of the coronavirus, with special emphasis on the environments of health centers, educational centers, residences, pharmacies, supermarkets, municipal offices, among others.

The Citizen Attention offices of Glorieta, Plaza de Europa and Abenarabi, as well as those located in districts, remain open under all the measures of the health protocol -access control, prior appointment, etc.-. The intensive cleaning device that operates in the 116 schools of the municipality is maintained. All library activities maintain their virtual character.

The reduction of attendees in the celebration of civil weddings in municipal offices is also maintained, with the presence of the bride and groom, two witnesses and up to six guests.

The municipal markets will remain open with 75% capacity as established by the limitations of the regional regulations, with the adoption, where appropriate, of the measures that are required to ensure greater availability of space in order to facilitate the greatest number of positions, social distance of security and hygienic control, as well as the control of capacity. The close to the consultation room of the Municipal Archive, keeping your activity online.

The cultural centers remain open, but without activity, to cover the additional services that may require it, such as the Citizen Service Offices. The cancellation, where appropriate, of any event whose location is on public roads is maintained.

The Social Services centers, the Social Work Units and the conciliation centers will remain open in the terms established in the guidelines and recommendations of the health authority. Women’s centers and senior centers will remain closed, as well as complementary activities, such as canteen services, hairdressers, chiropody and others.

The face-to-face youth activities of the language club and the Redes program, as well as those held in the youth centers, are kept on hold, all of which are switched online whenever possible.

The decree addressed this Tuesday will be maintained until the publication of a new Order of the Ministry of Health that replaces the previous one in attention to the evolution of the municipal epidemiological situation, or where appropriate, any regional or national regulations that modify the provisions.