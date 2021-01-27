The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, affirmed this Wednesday the Decree that Extends the implementation of measures against Covid-19 by 15 days that entered into force on January 16, in order to control, prevent and mitigate the effects of the pandemic. In this way, the City Council will maintain until next February 10 the closure of the visitor centers, the suspension of the activities of the youth spaces, the postponement of the theater shows and municipal auditoriums programmed for the next two weeks and the suspension of the physical activity of the sports facilities.

This action plan includes increasing the cleaning and security device in high-traffic spaces, increasing police surveillance to ensure compliance with the established standards, and promoting online procedures through electronic administration and teleworking.

Specifically, events on public roads are canceled and all acts in the municipal auditoriums are suspended. City Hall it also suspends the activities of the Free Access Classrooms and Telecentres, closes the consultation room of the Municipal Archive and paralyzes the face-to-face program “Mi Ciudad Enseña”.

In addition, the face-to-face youth activities of the language club and the networks program for free time, as well as those held in youth centers. The tourist information services and the visitor centers dependent on the Department of Tourism will remain closed, as well as the suspension of routes and tourist visits

Will continue suspension of all sports physical activity that it is not subject to national competition parameters, in all categories and modalities, in municipal sports facilities, both open and closed. The canteens of the sports facilities will remain closed.

The closure of the Day Stay Centers following CARM guidelines. The number of attendees at the celebration of civil weddings in municipal offices is reduced, with the assistance of only the bride and groom, the two witnesses and up to six guests. The complementary instructions are consistent with national and regional regulations, seek the common good and guarantee the provision of services in the municipality of Murcia.