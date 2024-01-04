Thursday, January 4, 2024, 3:54 p.m.



The Glorieta Uno Room of the Murcia City Council hosts the campaign 'This Christmas, you are the best gift'. Until 9:30 p.m., anyone who wants can donate blood and marrow in an initiative promoted by the City Council and the Regional Hemodonation Center.

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, called on the people of Murcia to participate in this day and thus carry out “generous, altruistic and supportive work” and recalled that “remember that blood cannot be manufactured, which is the human being. “he who, in an extreme of generosity, donates it to another whom he does not even know.”

The requirements to donate blood are met by the majority of the population, since it is only necessary to be between 18 and 65 years old, weigh more than 50 kilos and be in good health.