The Councilor for Education, Urban Agenda and Open Government, Antonio Benito, asks the regional government to transfer funds to face the extraordinary cleaning service in public schools of the municipality, launched on the occasion of the Covid-19 pandemic, but which was suspended on March 10.

“We find that we cannot maintain the two hours of daily cleaning in all educational centers and this is something that we have to solve as soon as possible so that all members of the educational community are safe in schools”, affirms the councilor.

He also recalls that the Government of Spain transferred to the Region of Murcia almost 74 million euros corresponding to an ‘educational covid fund’, intended to cover extra expenses derived from the coronavirus, a small part was distributed among the municipalities to increase cleaning already Murcia reached 533,000 euros at the beginning of December, which “did not cover the 116 public schools in the municipality for the entire academic year and, in fact, we have spent more than 800,000 euros on cleaning«.

However, Benito affirms that “we are going to make the arrangements to maintain the extra cleaning service, although for the moment we only have to have the contract in force”, which is why the Autonomous Community requires the same commitment acquired for public centers for those under contract because “this service is indispensable.”