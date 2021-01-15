The Governing Board on Friday addressed the measures proposed by the different government areas in the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee of the Murcia City Council, held this Thursday, in order to control, prevent and mitigate the effects of the pandemic. These actions, which will come into effect this Saturday, are included in a decree by Mayor José Ballesta and have been communicated to the representatives of the rest of the municipal political groups.

These include the suspension of physical activity in sports facilities, the closure of visitor centers, the suspension of activities in youth spaces, the postponement of theater shows and municipal auditoriums scheduled for the next two weeks and expanding the space of the markets to ensure greater separation between stalls.

Likewise, the decree approved this Friday establishes the creation of bubble groups in essential municipal services to guarantee citizen service. On the other hand, the face-to-face activity in the public service offices of Glorieta, Plaza de Europa, Abenarabi and the public service offices of districts will not be suspended with the conditions of prior appointment and hygienic measures. “We must bear in mind that, although we have greatly facilitated the completion of procedures electronically, not everyone knows or has the means to use this route; all these measures respond to technical criteria and social repercussions, “said the municipal government spokeswoman, Rebeca Pérez, asked about the opposition’s requests for the suspension of” all non-essential activities. ”

This action plan also includes an increase in the cleaning and security device in high-traffic spaces, an increase in police surveillance to guarantee compliance with the established regulations and the promotion of online procedures, through electronic administration and teleworking. Currently, some 1,400 municipal employees work from home.

“The complementary instructions maintain coherence with the national and regional regulations, seek the common good and guarantee the provision of services in the municipality of Murcia,” they indicated from the Consistory.

On the other hand, the Local Police continues with its operation of control and surveillance of breaches of the current regulations established by the health authorities. In this way, the agents have formulated, so far this pandemic, a total of 32,687 complaints for the imposition of the corresponding sanctions: 23,545 for not wearing or using the mask incorrectly; 3,175 for breaching the night mobility limitation; 1,552 for exceeding the number of people in a group, limited to more than 6, and a safety distance of less than 1.5 meters, 716 for smoking without maintaining the safety distance; 1,681 due to excess vehicle occupancy; 606 complaints to locals for non-compliance with regulations; and 1,412 for not complying with the territorial mobility restrictions.

Battery of measurements



Specifically, the City Council, within the municipal powers, with sanitary, epidemiological and social impact criteria, and in order to contribute to the prevention and containment of infections in the municipality, has adopted, on a temporary basis, the following measures until the next January 28, and if damage to its extension in time if necessary:

• Implementation and provision of telework tools.

• Creation of bubble groups of Firefighters, Local Police, Social Services and contracting, and in the rest of the departments when the respective heads of service provide for it.

• Maintain the teleworking system currently established until January 31, in which case it will be expanded in accordance with the health situation.

• Promote and facilitate the use of the Electronic Administration Platform by citizens and companies for electronic registration and processing of administrative procedures.

• Implement technological measures that increase the usability and accessibility of the Electronic Office and the electronic signature systems, from computer equipment and from mobile devices

• Launch of a communication campaign aimed at citizens to enhance their access to information and digital services, avoiding travel and face-to-face assistance.

• Launch of a communication campaign to carry out telematic procedures in the Municipal Tax Agency.

• Closure of the Municipal Archive and tourist information points and suppression of events on public roads

• Intensification of the Civil Protection awareness campaign through the public address system to control restrictive measures.

• In matters of municipal communication, establish online press conferences.

• The plenary sessions of the Municipal Boards will be held electronically.

• Ensure the stock of PPE essential for the protection of municipal officials in the provision of services and assigned functions.

• Intensify compliance with the time limits for parks and gardens at 7:00 p.m. in the terms established in regional regulations.

• Suspend the actions of the Plan Foresta

• Suspend the activities of the Free Access Classrooms and Telecentres and adapt them to the limitations of use, capacity and conditions established for municipal spaces of shared use.

• Intensify, where appropriate, the cleaning device in 1,000 points of the municipality, urban area and districts: in the surroundings of educational centers, health centers, residences, pharmacies, supermarkets, municipal offices and all those spaces of special contagion sensitivity .

• Maintain the intensive cleaning system in the 116 schools in the municipality.

• Intensify cleaning and disinfection in children’s play areas and canine recreation.

• Suspend the face-to-face youth activities of the language club and the leisure-time networks program, as well as those that are held in the youth centers, turning all those activities online whenever possible.

• Hourly adaptation of municipal urban transport, eliminating expeditions that take place beyond 10 p.m., maintaining the municipal transport service with the maximum frequency index with capacity restrictions reduced to 50% seated and 2 people for each square meter in free platform.

• Reinforcement of the tram to the University to allow the access of students during exam periods.

• Suspend the activities of workshops, seminars and guided tours of the Majal Blanco and Contraparada Visitor Centers.

• Limitation of activity at the Majal Blanco and Contraparada environmental information points.

• Closing of access to the Archive’s consultation room, maintaining the activity online.

• Temporary suspension of events in municipal open air auditoriums.

• Maintain the opening of cultural centers without activity, to provide coverage for additional services such as citizen service offices.

• Postpone performances and rehearsals in theaters and auditoriums.

• Cancellation, where appropriate, of any event whose location is on public roads.

• Keep senior centers closed, as well as complementary activities such as canteen services, hairdressers, chiropody and others.

• Create a digital platform for the elderly with content on healthy living during the period of movement limitation.

• Maintain the opening of municipal study rooms and library network, in accordance with the provisions of the regional regulations, and in which case it may be adapted to the decisions of the universities on face-to-face attendance, being able to determine the closure of these facilities, if applicable .

• All library activities will be virtual.

• Maintain the opening and control of access of the citizen service offices in Glorieta, Plaza de Europa, Abenarabi and the district citizen service offices with the conditions of prior appointment and hygienic measures.

• Maintain the celebration of civil weddings in municipal offices with a reduction in the number of attendees to the bride and groom, the two witnesses and six guests.

• Closure of tourist information services.

• Closure of visitor centers dependent on the Department of Tourism.

• Suspension of routes and tourist visits.

• Adapt training in the employment area to virtual training.

• Suspend all physical sports activity that is not subject to national competition parameters, in all categories and modalities, in both open and closed municipal sports facilities.

• Maintain the closure of sports facility canteens.

• Maintain collaboration with CARM in the vaccination plan.

• Maintain the closure of municipal centers for Women.

• Keep the Social Services centers and the 40 UTS open.

• Keep the conciliation centers open in the terms established in the guidelines and recommendations of the health authority.

• Close the Day Stay Centers following CARM guidelines.

• Maintain the opening of Nursery Schools with the required capacity and hygienic conditions.

• Suspend the face-to-face activities planned for the next two weeks of the municipal program “My City Teaches”, keeping the activities online.

• Maintain the opening of all municipal markets that will remain at 75% capacity as established by the limitations of regional regulations, with the adoption, where appropriate, of the measures required to ensure greater availability of space to ensure the greatest number of positions, social distance of security and hygienic control required as well as control of capacity of citizens.