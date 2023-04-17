The RockBif’23 solidarity festival will celebrate its third edition on Friday, April 28, at 9:30 p.m. in the Jardín de Fofó and will feature performances by the band ‘El Sótano del Doctor’ and guest artists Pepe Jara and Inma López . The event is organized by the Murcian Association of Parents and Children with Spina Bifida (Amupheb) and has the collaboration of the Murcia City Council, which provides the space in the Fofó Garden for its celebration.

The objective of the initiative is to make those who suffer from this pathology visible, to make the population aware of the reality of these people and their needs, and at the same time, to obtain funds to cover the numerous treatments that these patients require. The proceeds will go entirely to the association. Thus, the councilor Paqui Pérez emphasizes that “this meeting is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy good music, as well as contributing to a good cause by showing off the solidarity that we Murcians have.”

The band ‘El Sótano del Doctor’ will take to the stage, a group that covers great rock classics from the 80s and is made up of medical, hospitality and advertising professionals who altruistically collaborate with Amupheb. Attendees will also be able to enjoy performances by guest artists Pepe Jara and Inma López. The lyrics of the songs will be translated into sign language thanks to the involvement of the Sign Language teachers of the UMU and the Center for Professional Studies of Molina de Segura, Eva Serna and Rocío Fernández, respectively.

tickets on sale



Tickets are already on sale at a price of 10 euros on the compralaentrada.com website or directly at the box office at a price of 15 euros. This event has remarkably gained popularity and participation since its inception. In previous editions, a capacity of around 700 people was reached and attendance is expected to increase this year due to the end of the restrictions and the solidarity character displayed by Murcians.

More than 40 years next to families



Amupheb, the Association of Parents and Children with Spina Bifida that was established in 1980, is made up of 800 families from the Region of Murcia. Likewise, the association provides direct services to some 280 families, who receive personalized treatments with the aim of improving their quality of life. People affected by spina bifida may need from 12 to 18 health specialists to treat themselves, since throughout their lives they must undergo several surgeries and require numerous therapies, both physically and psychologically.

Spina bifida is a congenital malformation that affects three of the main body systems: the central nervous system, the locomotor system, and the genitourinary system, which leads to mobility problems. On a positive note, the prevalence of spina bifida has decreased in recent decades, since it can be detected in an ultrasound from the 30th day of gestation and also due to the consumption of folic acid, which should begin three months before pregnancy.