Neither fissures nor defeats. The 15 votes of the PSOE, Ciudadanos and Podemos, which add up to the absolute majority in the Murcia City Council, have carried out the motion of censure against the mayor of the city, José Ballesta, of the PP, debated this noon and that has given the rod from municipal command to the socialist spokesman José Antonio Serrano, after more than two decades of popular hegemony. The triumph of the motion puts an end to days of uncertainty after the failed attempt on March 18 to remove the popular Fernando López Miras from the regional presidency. Serrano has promised “transparency and regeneration.” while at the doors of the consistory a group of supporters of change chanted: “Open the balcony, remove corruption.”

The plenary session has started on time, with the 29 councilors of the corporation present, and the nerves more tempered than in the previous days. José Antonio Serrano opened the session defending his candidacy for mayor. “The motion of censure is a democratic tool and behind it there are reasons, such as suspicious contracts, irregular vaccinations, doubtful bills, judicial and police investigations, in addition to a notable democratic deficit,” he explained. Serrano has reproached his predecessor for not listening to the street for a long time. Crossbow [que se incorporará a su cátedra universitaria aunque no ha desvelado si seguirá como edil en la oposición] He has defended the honesty of his team: “There is no accused in the group.” Rebeca Pérez, a popular spokesperson, has gone further when she has described the motion of censure as an “obscene distribution” of charges, and a “plan hatched from Moncloa.”

The PSOE and Citizens agreed on March 10 a motion of censure in Murcia to unseat the popular of the regional and local governments. The agreement implied that Citizens would preside over the Executive of the autonomous community, while the Socialists would preside over the City Council of the city of Murcia. Ana Martínez Vidal, until now Minister of Business and spokesperson, was the candidate to preside over the Murcian Government, and José Antonio Serrano, the Socialist spokesperson and councilor, was the candidate for mayor of Murcia. The unchecking of three turncoat deputies from Ciudadanos and the support of three parliamentarians expelled from Vox ruined the replacement in the regional Parliament.

This motion is the first of democracy in the Murcia City Council, where more than a third of the census of the region lives and is considered an essential electoral square if the autonomous community is to be governed. The vote ends the coalition of the popular and Cs government, sponsored in 2019 by the then leader of Ciudadanos Albert Rivera. From now on the socialists will govern in coalition with Cs because Podemos will continue in the opposition banks. “Our yes today is to a fairer and more egalitarian Murcia; It is not a white check ”, has warned the spokesman of Podemos, Ginés Ruiz.

The nine Socialist councilors have been the earliest risers and have arrived early at their municipal group, accompanied by the Secretary General of the Socialists of Murcia, Diego Conesa. The four councilors of the orange formation have crossed the doors of the corporation after eleven in the morning with the secretary of the National Organization of Cs, Borja González, and Martínez Vidal, next to them. Two hours later, the leader spoke of “historic day” after 26 years of popular governments and regretted that the PP “has been capable of everything to preserve power” in the regional Assembly. His training partner and councilor Mario Gómez, the main architect of the local motion, has crudely referred to the pressure he has received in the days prior to the PP’s motion to desist from the change. “They have not wanted partners, they wanted accomplices”, has sentenced the popular. José Ángel Antelo, from Vox, has reproached Gómez for having agreed “with the enemies of Spain” and has snapped at Serrano that the mayor’s “suit” “is too big for him” and

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the general secretary of the party, Teodoro García Egea, have denounced the “assault” of the PSOE, Podemos and Ciudadanos on the Murcia City Council through their motion of censure and have expressed their support for the mayor of the PP, José Ballesta, who has lost this Thursday has lost the staff of the consistory. The president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has considered that the motion of censure in the town hall of that capital that has invested the socialist José Antonio Serrano as mayor “is not good for Murcian or for the region and is very bad for businessmen ”.

The two parties that will govern Murcia until the 2023 elections will begin with 24 urgent measures, including an audit of municipal management, which underpins the complaints of corruption and patronage made by socialists, Ciudadanos and Podemos in recent months against the management of the PP. The clashes on account of the management of contracts and tenders, the scandal for skipping the vaccination queue of the City Councilor for Health and the absence of socio-economic measures to deal with the pandemic made, according to its promoters, the motion of censure inevitable .