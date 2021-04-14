Mayor José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by the Councilor for Personnel, Ainhoa ​​Sánchez and the Councilor for Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca, held a meeting with the union sections of the City Council to have a first approach to their situation and lay the foundations for work with the new government team.

Serrano pointed out that “he had a special interest in holding this meeting since the union sections represent the staff of this City Council, without which, the Town Hall would not function. And to this, he added, “our intention is to address all issues that concern unions, including those that despite being signed and committed, were left unaddressed. We will adapt them to the reality of the City Council at this time and we will work with realism and transparency.

During his speech, the mayor pointed out that “for all this work I have a team of councilors and a technical team that I know will work to make decisions and find solutions to the questions that arise.”

The spokesmen for the union sections took the opportunity to welcome the new government team. They showed their availability to work and reach agreements and stated what their main demands are, among which they ask the new Consistory for transparency. Ainhoa ​​Sánchez, Councilor for Personnel, promised to do so and made himself available to him. He also encouraged union representatives to count on them as one more member of their team.