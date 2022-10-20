The Sports Service of the Murcia City Council finalizes the necessary documentation for the immediate tender for the new air conditioning of the Palacio de los Deportes. In the last Governing Board, the credit operation required to finance a project with a budget of 1,200,000 euros was approved. This action is included in the Municipal Sports Facilities Modernization Plan carried out by the Department of Sports directed by Pedro García Rex and which entails a total investment of 4 million euros.

«This government team is finally going to provide a solution to a latent problem and for which the previous heads of the Department did not carry out any action. We already have the financing and work is being done as quickly as possible so that the Palacio de los Deportes has a renewed air conditioning as soon as possible and in accordance with the needs it requires, “said the mayor of Sports, Pedro García Rex, who also stated that “We understand the discomfort expressed both by users and by the fans of the clubs that play their matches there, while we ask for your understanding, because finally action is being taken to put a solution to it.”

Recently, the Sports Service carried out repair work on the current cooling system, after registering a last fault, being able to play the matches of the teams that make use of the facility, complying with the regulations that, in all areas, determine the organisms of the different competitions.

Likewise, the Department of Sports also requested the Technical Secretariat of Infrastructures to renew the public address system for a value of 350,000 euros, as well as the new video markers for 300,000 euros. In relation to this last equipment and after the breakdown of one of the two video scoreboard screens, the Sports Service will enable a provisional screen that will be available from next Tuesday.