The Murcia City Council activated the warning level of the protocol of measures to be adopted for episodes of atmospheric pollution of particulate material (PM10). The forecast of the State Meteorological Agency dictates for this Wednesday the presence of air masses of African origin on the Iberian Peninsula that could cause an increase in the levels of polluting particles in the southeast and east of the country.

On Tuesday, March 2, the daily limit value for the pollutant PM10 particles was exceeded in the San Basilio automatic control and monitoring station for air pollution, with values ​​that stood at 50 µg / m³. This morning the values ​​continue in a similar range.

The City Council recommends to the elderly and those who present some type of respiratory problem to avoid exposure to this African dust until normal levels are recovered in the municipality. Of the three possible intervention phases (warning level, pollution episode and alert situation), the activated phase is the mildest.

With the warning level activated, the Traffic Control Room started the publication of specific messages directed at drivers on the access roads panels with messages such as’ Preventive warning. Atmospheric pollution’; ‘Avoid accessing the center’; ‘Use car parks’; and ‘Drive efficiently’.

Likewise, the municipal services of Environment and Traffic remember the location of free use car parks in the entrances or surroundings of the city: Nueva Condomina, Thader Shopping Center, Sports Palace, Auditorium and Congress Center, Carrefour Infante, Barriomar, «La Molinera», Malecón and Ronda Norte. Likewise, there are car parks for public use in Fuenteblanca, La Arrixaca, Ciudad de la Justicia, Artillery Barracks, Plano San Francisco, Avenida de los Pinos and Meeting Point.

The scope of application affects the city of Murcia and most of the districts, as they host the highest population and traffic density. People who are most sensitive to air pollution, such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems, should avoid any physical exertion and exercises outdoors until the contamination episode subsides.

Recommendations for the population



It is recommended to pay attention to the information and forecasts that the authorities provide about air quality, reduce prolonged exposure and carry out physical exercise or activities that require effort in the open air and opt for traveling on foot or by bicycle, choosing streets little traveled.

In addition to using public transport whenever you can to reduce traffic and if you have to take the car, share the journey with other people, among other tips.

Regarding the preventive measures to be adopted by the public as a whole to improve air quality, they highlight the purchase at home of local or seasonal products, avoid the consumption of products with toxic substances for the environment or the atmosphere, use solar thermal and photovoltaic energy to heat and to produce electricity.

Avoid air conditioning in summer and minimize the use of heating in winter. If necessary, in summer, keep the air conditioning at a temperature not lower than 24C, and in winter try to keep it between 19 and 21C. At work, choose to travel on foot or by bicycle, choosing streets with little traffic; and use public transport whenever possible to reduce traffic.

The industrial collaboration councils recommend substituting technology and processes for less polluting ones, increasing vigilance and control over the polluting effects of their products, offering to the market products that pollute as little as possible during their useful life, using renewable and clean energies and manufacture recyclable or biodegradable products, whenever possible.