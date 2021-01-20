The Murcia City Council activated the warning level of the protocol of measures to be adopted for episodes of atmospheric pollution of particulate material (PM10), according to sources from the Consistory in a statement. Specifically, this Tuesday, January 19, the daily limit value for the pollutant PM10 particles was exceeded at the San Basilio automatic air pollution control and monitoring station, with 54 micrograms per cubic meter. Of the three possible intervention phases (warning level, pollution episode and alert situation), this is the mildest.

With the alert level activated, the Traffic Control Room launched the publication of specific messages directed to drivers on the access road panels. ‘Preventive notice. Atmospheric pollution’; ‘Avoid accessing the center’; ‘Use car parks’; and ‘Drive efficiently’.

Also, municipal services of Environment and Traffic they remind you of the location of free-use car parks in the entrances or surroundings of the city: Nueva Condomina, Thader Shopping Center, Palacio de los Deportes, Auditorium and congress center, Carrefour Infante, Barriomar, «La Molinera», Malecón and Ronda Norte .

Likewise, there are car parks for public use in Fuenteblanca, La Arrixaca, Ciudad de la Justicia, Artillery Barracks, Plano San Francisco, Avenida de los Pinos and Meeting Point.

Recommendations for the population



It is recommended to pay attention to information and forecasts that the authorities provide information on air quality, reduce prolonged exposure and perform physical exercise or activities that require effort in the open air, and opt for walking or cycling, choosing streets with little traffic. In addition to using public transport whenever you can to reduce traffic and if you have to take the car, share the journey with other people, among other tips.

Regarding the preventive measures to be adopted by the general public to improve air quality, they highlight the purchase at home of local or seasonal products, avoiding the consumption of products with toxic substances for the environment or the atmosphere, using solar thermal and photovoltaic energy to heat and to produce electricity.

Avoid air conditioning in summer and minimize the use of heating in winter. If necessary, in summer, keep the air conditioning at a temperature not lower than 24C, and in winter try to keep it between 19 and 21C. At work, choose to travel on foot or by bicycle, choosing streets with little traffic; and use public transport whenever possible to reduce traffic.

In the industry collaboration tips It is recommended to replace technology and processes with less polluting ones, increase surveillance and control over the polluting effects of its products, offer to the market products that during their useful life contaminate as little as possible, use renewable and clean energy and manufacture recyclable or biodegradable products, whenever possible.

The scope of application affects the Murcia city and to most of the districts, for hosting the highest population density and road traffic.