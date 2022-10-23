EP Sunday, October 23, 2022, 11:43



The City Council of Murcia activated this Sunday Level 3 of the protocol of measures to be adopted during episodes of air pollution, of an atmospheric alert situation. This Saturday, October 22, Level 3 (alert) was recorded for particles at the San Basilio air quality measurement station and Level 1 (preventive) for particles at the San Basilio air quality measurement station. Sewer, both belonging to the ‘Murcia Ciudad’ agglomeration air quality area.

The daily average on Saturday at the San Basilio station was 52 mg/m3, exceeding the 50 value for the fifth consecutive day, which implies the registration of Alert Level 3 established in the framework protocol for PM10 and NO2. Similarly, the daily average on Saturday at the Alcantarilla station was 49 mg/m3, exceeding the 45 value for the third consecutive day, which implies the registration of Preventive Level 1 established in the PM10 and NO2 framework protocol.

This episode coincided with the prediction of the intrusion of air masses of African origin over the Iberian Peninsula for October 22, which foresaw the presence of African air masses over the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands for that day, estimating concentrations of dust on the surface in the ranges 20-200 mg/m3 for the peninsular southeast. And it is that, according to the SKIRON model, there could also have been a dry deposit of dust on the southeast of the Peninsula throughout the day of October 22.

Likewise, it is expected that the intense episode that has been affecting the Region for days will continue this Monday. The models consulted predict the presence of air masses of African origin over the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands for this day, with concentrations of dust on the surface in the range of 20-200 mg/m3 over the southeast of the peninsula.

Remission of the episode is predicted for day 24, but dust concentrations in the 40-160 mg/m3 range can still be recorded according to the models consulted. For all these reasons, and in accordance with the ‘Protocol of measures to be adopted during episodes of atmospheric pollution by nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone and particles (Pm10)’, approved by Agreement of the Governing Board of February 23, 2018 (BORM November 30, 2018), level 3 was activated.

Murcia City Council advises using park and ride and “driving efficiently”. In addition, the municipal Environment and Traffic services recalled the location of free-use car parks at the entrances or around the city: Nueva Condomina, Thader Shopping Center, Palacio de los Deportes, Regional Auditorium, Carrefour Infante, Barriomar, ‘La Molinera’, Malecón and Ronda Norte. In addition, the park and ride car parks in Fuenteblanca, Condomina, Ciudad de la Justicia and Arrixaca will be free this Monday.

Motor vehicles over ten years old are requested not to access the interior area delimited by Ronda Oeste, Ronda Sur, Avenida de Los Dolores, Avenida Miguel Indurain, Reino de Murcia and Avenida Doctor Pedro Guillén.