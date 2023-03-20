Monday, March 20, 2023, 12:16





The Royal Opera House will broadcast live, via satellite, the performance of ‘Turandot’, the latest opera by Giacomo Puccini. It will be this Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m. Cines Centrofama in Murcia, Acec Almenara in Lorca, Cines Mandarache in Cartagena and Cines Dos Mares in San Javier host it in the Region. More than 100 cinemas in Spain will screen this classic production by Andrei Serban, which will be broadcast to other countries, from the United Kingdom to New Zealand.

The spectacular and exciting staging by the renowned Andrei Serban in 1984 has long been a classic. It is inspired by Chinese and Italian theatrical traditions to evoke a vision of ancient China steeped in legend and fantasy. A magnificent spectacle of intense colours, dance and drama that has already sold out on the main stage of the Royal Opera House for the day of the broadcast. Puccini’s score is rich with musical wonders and delivers an evening of memorable arias, chorus numbers and moments of high drama.