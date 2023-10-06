Numerous relatives and friends of four of the 13 who died in a nightclub in Murcia participated this Friday in their funeral in Caravaca de la Cruz (Region of Murcia). Marcial Guillén (EFE)

The laments, pain and heartbreak of the family and friends of Leidy Correa, Kevin Gómez, Rosa María Rosero and Jorge Batioja presided over, this Friday afternoon, the first funeral for the deceased, in the early hours of Sunday, at the Fonda Milagros nightclub in Murcia. The ceremony was held in the Church of the Savior in Caravaca de la Cruz, five days after the fire in which 13 people lost their lives.

In the Plaza del Arco the coffins have been received in absolute silence, which has only been broken by the sound of the roll of the campaigns and the laments of those closest to them at the moment in which the coffins have been removed from the four funeral cars that carried them. They accompanied, full of flower crowns. Jairo Correa, father of Leidy, the young woman who had time to say goodbye to her mother with a voice message, carried the coffin of her daughter on his shoulders, accompanied by other family members. The rest of the deceased have also been taken on foot to the church, a few meters from the square, this time with Latin music in the background and covered by the flags of Colombia and Ecuador with black crepes.

The priest who officiated at the funeral spoke about the fragility of life in memory of these four people who, on the day of the fire, traveled to Murcia, about 60 kilometers from Caravaca, to have fun at the Fonda Milagros. “You came to Spain looking for a new land,” the priest told the families whom he urged to feel accompanied: “These deaths have transcended the family and the suffering and pain has saddened an entire country,” he told them. . Countless residents of Caravaca and members of the Latino community of Caravaca attended the ceremony, as well as the municipal corporation, as well as the Colombian consul in Valencia, Gillian Maghmud.

The remains of Jorge and Rosa María have been buried in the municipal cemetery of Caravaca, while those of Leidy have been cremated, and Kevin’s body will be repatriated to his native Ecuador.

The families thus close a painful chapter that began with the uncertainty of knowing whether or not their loved ones were among those killed in the fire, which did not become official until last October 4, when the identifications through DNA samples were completed. and were communicated to the families.

Of the 13 victims, seven have requested to be repatriated, while the rest, in addition to Caravaca, will rest in cemeteries in Murcia and Molina de Segura. On October 18, a funeral mass is scheduled to be celebrated in honor of the deceased in the Murcia cathedral.