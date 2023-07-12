Pinatar Arena has become the place chosen for the preparation of many teams. During the month of July, clubs such as Elche, Alcorcón or Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates will pass through its facilities. There will also be teams from the Region such as Real Murcia, who will start training this morning after the corresponding medical tests last Monday. The San Pedro del Pinatar venue will be the operations center for the granas at the start of a pre-season that will end with a friendly against Orihuela on August 18.

For the next three weeks, Pinatar Arena will be his workplace. He will not only train there, but will also play his first preparation games against Sheffield Wednesday (on the 18th), Saudi Damac FC (on the 22nd) and Zaragoza (on the 25th). The club will follow the line of the last seasons, where the fans have been able to see the team in action there. This year the Murcia de Munúa and the six new faces that the Uruguayan has up to now will be presented.

Imperial reinforcements



The Murcian fans will also be able to get acquainted with some Imperial boys who will be part of the first sessions to complete the squad. With the only absence of Mario Sánchez, the first team players present will be Manu García, Gallego, Casado, Alberto González, Hugo Sanz, Julio Gracia, Pablo Ganet, Armando, Arturo, Pedro León, David Conejero, Iker Guarrotxena, Dani Vega and Daniel Romera. Álex Rubio will also be there. They will be joined by nine players from the grana subsidiary: Héctor, Botía, Raúl Martínez, Bassamba, Ismael Ferrer, Toral, Jaime, Ángel García and Erik Santiago. A total of 24 footballers under the orders of Munúa.