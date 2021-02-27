The Department of Urban Development and Modernization of the Administration led by José Guillén, is carrying out the Murcia Median and Roundabout Improvement Plan, which aims to rehabilitate these spaces to offer greater visibility to drivers and pedestrians, as well as to beautify the urban environment.

For it, weekly the approximately 150 medians and roundabouts of the municipality are adapted, which add an area of ​​300,000 square meters so that they are in perfect condition.

José Guillén explained that “we continue working in our green spaces, always prioritizing the improvement of the environment and road safety, also betting on urban landscape quality”

These tasks are carried out by three teams, with a total of six people, who are exclusively dedicated to reviewing these spaces weekly so that they are in a correct state of cleanliness and vegetation.

The equipment, from the concession company STV Gestión, first remove any dirt that may be present, then clear the weeds and then prune the rest of the plants and shrubs.

To carry out all the works, in the approximately 150 medians and roundabouts (more than 300,000 square meters), safety elements are placed on the road that guarantee the safety of both the workers themselves and the vehicles that pass through the area.

Roundabout vegetation improves environmental quality



This Improvement Plan also takes into account the biodiversity of the environment, incorporating new elements of shelter of urban fauna, such as nest boxes, drinkers and insect hotels, in order to protect the most common species from negative stimuli, such as the noise pollution due to road traffic or atmospheric conditions, such as rain or low temperatures.

The improvement of environmental quality is a reality thanks to these renovations, since increases the emission of oxygen to the environment and polluting gases are captured, as well as environmental dust. Plant elements act as natural regulators of environmental conditions.