6.7 million cubic meters of water more per year. That is what the Murcia City Council has asked the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) to lower the cost of this resource in the municipality, the most expensive in Spain, and whose price is under greater pressure due to the concession to 5,000 families who are in a situation of social vulnerability of a fee of 5 euros per month.

This request was made this morning during a meeting between the president of the CHS, Mario Urrea, and the mayor, José Ballesta, at the headquarters of the Confederation.

“It was a frank and decisive meeting”, both leaders agreed to define it, and in which the City Council also has requested more water resources for watering parks and gardens and washing streets, putting on the table several options, such as the possibility of opening new wells.

The need to urgently convene a technical commission to advance in the construction of the north collector, for which the project must be redefined based on the latest figures on water accumulation in the area caused by the DANA September 2019.

«This DANA surprised us, because we have verified that the numbers we had were not real; the river’s hydraulic capacity is significantly lower and the project has to be redefined, “said Mario Urrea.