The Advisory Committee of the Municipal Emergency Plan of the Murcia City Council decided this Sunday substantially reinforce the special device, already in pre-alert, to face the possible problems that may arise from the heavy rainfall that is expected due to the orange level warning decreed by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), despite the fact that the rain forecast has decreased to 31 liters per meter square between 2 and 3 o’clock, with a greater intensity at 7:00 p.m..

A) Yes, Murcia Local Police will have 153 agents this Sunday, putting the GESC on notice in case they had to reinforce the service. Likewise, the firefighters have reinforced their ordinary service with 25 personnel, Civil Protection will have 10 permanent volunteers, Aguas de Murcia with 24 people and Street Cleaning with 41 workers.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, assured that “the municipal services involved will work to minimize the possible incidents of these rains“And asked Murcia to” follow the safety advice to avoid any risk. ” The Councilor for Citizen Security of Cartagena, Juan Pedro Torralba, also made an appeal this Sunday for prudence and responsibility in the face of the orange alert for rains in which the municipality is located throughout the day.

The special device of Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection of Cartagena is prepared from Saturday and was reinforced during Sunday morning because the forecasts are that the greater precipitations take place throughout this day.

«I would like to appeal to citizens to take extreme precautions, avoid approaching the vicinity of the riverbeds of the promenade, avoid traveling on secondary roads, if possible, stay at home and be attentive to official information, “said the mayor of Citizen Security of the port city.