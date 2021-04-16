Civil Protection Volunteers, agents of the Local Police and Firefighters of Murcia will be part of the special device with which the City of Murcia will join the Infomur Plan of surveillance and fire fighting which will be launched by the Autonomous Community as of June 1 and which will end on September 30. That year the plan is valid for one more month (Last year it was active from June 15 to September 15).

The Governing Board of the Murcia City Council agreed at its meeting this Friday this adhesion with which it promised to monitor and act in just over 30,300 square meters of the municipality. Specifically, action will be taken in the forest areas of the Carrascoy and El Valle Regional Park and areas of special protection for birds (ZEPA) in El Valle and Sierra de Altaona and Escalona.

The municipal spokesperson, Paqui Pérez, explained that in these areas the service will be carried out through “Intensive patrolling” with special vehicles (SUVs and motorcycles) with which it is possible to move safely through difficult-to-access areas, often located off roads and forest tracks.

In addition, it was agreed to create two mobile forest surveillance posts that will cover two routes. The first includes the Puerto del Garruchal, Camino de los Puros, Camino del El Relojero, El Sequen, La Balsa and El Valle, Sanctuary of La Fuensanta, Cresta del Gallo, Camino de los Forestales, Los Garres. The second, Corvera, La Murta, Astronomical Observatory, Pico del Águila, Corvera, Venta El Garruchal, Cabezo de la Plata. These mobile groups will have the mission of discovering sources or signs of possible fires; monitor the different areas, locate the sources detected geographically, signal access to the fire area “and quickly and efficiently communicate” the information to the Autonomous Community.