Vicente Fernández and his father have in mind to buy a electric car because “by doing many kilometers a year, it is cheaper,” argued the son during his visit, this Saturday, to the Ecomobility sustainable mobility exhibition, which is held in the Plaza de la Universidad, in Murcia. As they shuffle “between four and five models”, their time at this event served to gather their pool in one place and, thus, clear up any possible doubts to be able to decide on a definitive one. The event will be open until 20:00.

Ecomobility is the largest exhibition on sustainable mobility held in the Region and has a dual objective: on the one hand, bring to the public the most efficient models of the main brands in the market, and on the other, contribute to reducing emissions in transport, within the framework of the new Climate Change Law. In this way, visitors had at their disposal a great variety of plug-in and electric hybrid vehicles (cars, motorcycles, motorcycles, quadricycles and scooters) to see and appreciate their characteristics: interior design, trunk, exterior, equipment, motorization … of the hand of the commercial advisers of the different concessionaires and companies, who advised the respectable and resolved doubts.

Buying a car is still the second largest investment for a person or family, behind the house, hence the decision requires searching and comparing, as the slogan of a detergent ad read. Those interested both in acquiring their first vehicle and in renovating it rescued that strategy to make the best decision, since they had a wide range of models in the same space.

The price and autonomy are usually the aspects that condition the purchase of an electric vehicle, despite the fact that this market enjoys important advantages, such as the exemption from the registration tax, the partial reduction of the Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles in the case of the Murcia City Council and free parking for the first hour in various car parks in the city.

«We want to contribute to having a more sustainable, greener and less polluting municipality, but not only for ourselves, but for future generations“, Stressed Carmen Fructuoso, Councilor for Sustainable Mobility and Road Cleaning of Murcia, recalling that” we are contributing to this mobility through tax credits, free parking on public roads and expansion of recharging access points in different parts of the municipality ».

Thus, registrations in the Region with alternative motorization – includes 100% electric models, extended autonomy, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen and gas- represented in the first four months of the year a total of 1,487 units, an amount that is somewhere between gasoline (1,904) and diesel (1,192), according to data from manufacturers’ associations (Anfac), dealers (Faconauto) and sellers (Ganvam). Last April, the sale of vehicles repeated the same order: 541 with a gasoline engine, 462 with an alternative and 284 with diesel.

Stage of change



The new Climate Change Law, approved this week in the Congress of Deputies, opens a new scenario to guarantee a green horizon, without greenhouse gas emissions and with clean energy in less than three decades. The rule includes multiple measures, including rejuvenating the country’s fleet of vehicles. For it, Diesel, gasoline and hybrid vehicles will stop being sold in 2040 and its withdrawal from circulation will be executed ten years later; Electric mobility, public transport and recharging points at gas stations and homes will be promoted, and municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants must create low-emission zones before 2023. This section will affect 148 municipalities throughout the country, such as Murcia , which today has almost 448,000 inhabitants.

«The Law sets goals, which are considerable, and from the City Council we have to adopt all the necessary policies to achieve them», Confessed Andrés Guerrero, councilor for Urbanism and Ecological Transition of Murcia, to then cite some of the measures included in his roadmap, such as the progressive decarbonisation of the streets, the promotion of the sustainability of the electricity system, the extension of the network of charging points (“also in the districts, we can never forget them”, he specified) and look for ways to promote the change to electrified mobility. “We hope to achieve the objectives set by the Law,” he predicted.

Ecomobility is organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD and has the official sponsorship of the Murcia City Council and Grupo Marcos (Nissan, Opel, Renault – Herrero y López, and Peugeot); the sponsorship of Grupo Huertas Automoción (Huertas Motor – Volkswagen, Ginés Huertas Cervantes – SEAT and CUPRA, and Huertas Center – Fiat and Jeep), Kia Talleres M. Gallego and Mitsubishi Motors; the collaboration of Volvo – Sedauto, Correos Express, Vectalia and Centro Porche Murcia, and the participation of Ciao Moto, Tesla, Motocar and Bigiboard.