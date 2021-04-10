Coronavirus has twice as many complications as the flu, so you need to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This was announced on April 10 by the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

Murashko also noted that people over 80 are in the group of “highest risk of severe complications.”

“Men are twice as likely to have complications and end up in intensive care than women from the age of 35,” added Murashko on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”…

Earlier that day, the minister said that at the site of the N.N. A.A. Smorodintsev The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation is developing another vaccine against coronavirus.

According to the director of the institute, Dmitry Lioznov, vaccine trials will begin in the fall. According to him, the vaccine for intranasal use is made on the basis of an attenuated influenza virus and uses a technology similar to that of another vaccine, Sputnik V, in which adenovirus is used to deliver part of the coronavirus gene to the body.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia started on January 18. Citizens are vaccinated with various drugs, including Sputnik V, the world’s first developed vaccine against coronavirus at the Gamaleya Center, and the EpiVacCorona drug from the Vector Center.

