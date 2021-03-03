The head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko urged Russians to continue wearing protective masks and observe other security measures until collective immunity to coronavirus is formed in order to avoid the third wave of the pandemic.

According to him, until the population immunity is fully formed, it is necessary to maintain social distance and wear masks.

“We would like citizens to understand the full measure of responsibility,” the minister is quoted as saying TASS…

Murashko noted that a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 has been recorded in the country over the past few weeks, however, the development of a further infectious process will depend on the activities that are being carried out.

The fact that the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection is steadily decreasing in the Russian Federation was announced yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

If vaccination of the population continues at the same pace, the level of herd immunity required for the complete lifting of restrictions may already be formed by August, Golikova said.

However, until the country achieves collective immunity, it is necessary to comply with the adopted restrictive measures, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.