Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko at the Russian Woodstock Rock Festival on September 19 asked to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures before mass vaccination against coronavirus.

“Today, we still feel the severity and burden of this infection, so I ask you to take certain precautions these days. Take care of your health, your loved ones, especially the older generation, “- leads “RIA News” the words of Murashko.

He noted that it is important to create a certain time period until the mass vaccination against coronavirus begins. Until that time, he said, it is necessary to live with minimal losses.

At the same time, a few days ago, Murashko said that compulsory vaccination against coronavirus, in particular for medical workers, had never been discussed in Russia.

This week, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that the situation with coronavirus in Russia is stable and the country remains in 40th place in terms of the incidence rate per 100 thousand population.

