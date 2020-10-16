Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that the results of clinical trials of the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus may appear in mid-December. He said this in the Vesti program on the channel Russia 1…

The head of the Ministry of Health noted that all three drugs, two of which have already been registered in the Russian Federation, have been created on different platforms, which makes it possible to increase the number of tools to combat the pandemic.

In addition, Murashko said that mass vaccination against coronavirus could start in the country at the end of November. Currently, specialists are compiling lists of categories of the population that need to be vaccinated.

Earlier today, the RAS was told when it will be possible to completely defeat the coronavirus.

In addition, scientists in Crimea announced the creation of a new vaccine that can be used intranasally.