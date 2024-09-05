Murashko: All medical services in Kursk region work impeccably

All medical services in the Kursk region work impeccably. This assessment was given by the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, whose words are quoted by TASS.

“We are convinced of the sufficiency of medical care, medical personnel, and equipment. Everything works perfectly. All medical teams have been reinforced, including specialists from other regions of the Russian Federation,” the minister said.