The head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, on Friday, February 5, spoke about the impact of mass vaccination against coronavirus on the development of the epidemiological process in the country.

According to him, the positive effect of it is already visible.

“Mass vaccination influenced the development of the epidemic process, because the volumes of vaccine that have been delivered to the regions today and the population have already been vaccinated is already an epidemically significant result, so we see a positive effect,” the minister said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel.

Earlier on the same day, Murashko said that the coronavirus in Russia was receding, and the number of patients with COVID-19 under observation decreased by almost a third. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation noted that currently about 800 thousand people are still under medical supervision.

Also on Friday, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, admitted that 60% of the country’s residents will be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus infection by the middle of this year.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Russia on January 18. The head of state announced the need for this. In addition, the President expressed the opinion that the Russian vaccine against coronavirus is the best in the world, which is now shown by practice. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V. It was developed by the center. Gamalea and became the first vaccine against this virus in the world and in Russia. The Ministry of Health registered the vaccine in August last year.

Current information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.