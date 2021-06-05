A number of Russian regions are close to defeating coronavirus infections. This was announced by the Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“But the mobility of citizens continues, so, among other things, one must remember, and even where there is a calm and stable situation in settlements, it is still necessary to create a pool of vaccinated people,” the Russian minister said in his interview.RIA News“.

The day before, on June 4, Mikhail Murashko, within the framework of the SPIEF, announced that the percentage of Russians who are immune to coronavirus infection today is not enough to completely overcome the coronavirus pandemic, while one of the tasks of this process is elimination.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day during the SPIEF called on citizens of the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection. The vaccination procedure in the country is free, comfortable and voluntary, the head of state recalled, stressing that no deaths were recorded from the use of the Russian vaccine.

Also on June 4, Vladimir Putin announced that all the side effects from the introduction of a vaccine against coronavirus infection of domestic production are limited to an increase in temperature for a couple of hours, no fatal outcomes have been recorded at the moment.

On June 2, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Sergey Glagolev said that Sputnik V could be approved by WHO and EMA in the coming months.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center. It was registered in August 2020 and became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world.