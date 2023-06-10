In the Kherson region, there are no problems with the delivery of medicines after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. This was announced on Saturday, June 10, by the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

“[Проблем] No. First of all, we had reserves there – obviously we were already preparing. Plus, we have a pharmacy warehouse there that stores medicines, we supply medicines there as part of the federal benefit, ”he told reporters.

In addition, as Murashko noted, the Ministry of Health, together with Rospotrebnadzor, determines groups for preventive vaccination.

“The vaccine will be sent to the region today,” the minister added.

Earlier that day, Acting Governor of the region Volodymyr Saldo said that the victims of a missile strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at a temporary accommodation facility (TAP) in the Kherson region, which was committed this Saturday, were hospitalized with burns and carbon monoxide poisoning. He said that people are being taken to medical centers, some of the victims are being delivered by air ambulance to a burn hospital in Crimea, where doctors will provide them with maximum assistance.

On the same day, the regional Ministry of Health reported that the number of people hospitalized from flooded areas after the terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station had increased to 66 people.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of Tuesday, June 6. This led to an uncontrolled discharge of water into the Dnieper. According to available information, the shelling was carried out by the Ukrainian side from the Vilkha MLRS. The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case under the article “Terrorism”.

Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the sixth and lowest on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade and is part of the unified energy system of Ukraine. The station provided unloading of energy peaks in the system. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir fed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.